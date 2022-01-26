Deutsche Bank AG Buys 42,080 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 237,134 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 2,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,520 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 446,916 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

NYSE RIG opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.