Deutsche Bank AG Sells 309 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of StoneX Group worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $417,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

StoneX Group stock opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.31 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and have sold 27,832 shares worth $1,729,749. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.