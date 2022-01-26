Joseph S. Exnicios Sells 5,300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HWC opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.93.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,928,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

