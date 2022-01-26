The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.55

Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.55 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 130.80 ($1.76). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.72), with a volume of 16,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.91.

In related news, insider Chuk Kin Lau bought 856,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £1,070,000 ($1,443,604.96).

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

