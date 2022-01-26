Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.41). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have commented on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $14.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

