SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of FS Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

