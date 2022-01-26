SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 15,643 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 109.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $149,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brightcove by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,978 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $396,406.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 114,382 shares of company stock worth $1,141,526. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $380.09 million, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.