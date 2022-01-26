SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,965 LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFST. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $73,917,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $55,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LFST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

