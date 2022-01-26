SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $179,000 in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMMO by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMMO by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 825,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMMO by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after buying an additional 718,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,317,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMMO by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 570,287 shares in the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.83 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

