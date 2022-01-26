Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $75.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $81.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of CGNX opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.78. Cognex has a twelve month low of $63.96 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cognex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Cognex by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 40,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

