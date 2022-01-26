Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.43.

NYSE:SUI opened at $185.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.70 and a 200-day moving average of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,350,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

