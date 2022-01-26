INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at BTIG Research

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INDT. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50. INDUS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $783.91 million, a PE ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

