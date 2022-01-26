Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.44.

CHUY opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $518.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 1,580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 112,324 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 43,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

