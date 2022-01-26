SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $161,000 Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 269.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

