EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 370,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 81,235 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 210,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $319.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

