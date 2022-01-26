Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.51) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.64) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.20) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,105.83 ($68.89).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,468 ($73.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,925.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,149.36. The stock has a market cap of £88.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($62.01), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,459.42). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,126.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.