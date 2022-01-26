TUI’s (TUI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TUI. Barclays reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.16) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.09) target price on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

LON:TUI opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.45. TUI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470.97 ($6.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

