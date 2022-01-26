American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.