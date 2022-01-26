SSE’s (SSE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($24.28) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.54) to GBX 1,690 ($22.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,657 ($22.36).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,551 ($20.93) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,601.69. The stock has a market cap of £16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. SSE has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,690 ($22.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

