New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $143,958.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock worth $522,815 in the last 90 days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TARS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

