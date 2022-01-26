New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,651 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,190 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INZY opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

