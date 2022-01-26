Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

ULH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

