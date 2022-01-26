Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of EIGR opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $143.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

