AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,301 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.37. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 243.18%. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

