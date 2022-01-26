Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 285 ($3.85).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABDN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.11) to GBX 289 ($3.90) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.80).

ABDN opened at GBX 240.30 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 241.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 20.73. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.05).

In other Abrdn news, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($102,401.51). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($220,048.57).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

