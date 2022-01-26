London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,500 ($101.19) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSEG. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 8,600 ($116.03) to GBX 9,300 ($125.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £110 ($148.41) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a £103 ($138.96) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($119.94) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($134.92) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,355.71 ($126.22).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,498 ($101.16) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,502 ($87.72) and a twelve month high of £100.10 ($135.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,961.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,426.10. The firm has a market cap of £41.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($95.60) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,722.07). Also, insider David Schwimmer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.12) per share, for a total transaction of £334,000 ($450,620.62).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

