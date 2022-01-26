Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

