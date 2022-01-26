UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised UiPath from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.64.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,250,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.