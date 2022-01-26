Gresham House (LON:GHE) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE) to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

GHE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.91) to GBX 1,418 ($19.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,253 ($16.91) to GBX 1,418 ($19.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gresham House presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,232.75 ($16.63).

Get Gresham House alerts:

Shares of GHE opened at GBX 839.20 ($11.32) on Tuesday. Gresham House has a twelve month low of GBX 780 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 970 ($13.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 876.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 893.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.