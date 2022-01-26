Anpario (LON:ANP) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.79) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 600 ($8.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 618.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 641.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.43 million and a PE ratio of 31.58. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 729.60 ($9.84).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

