Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 285 ($3.85). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.11) to GBX 289 ($3.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.80).

Get Abrdn alerts:

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 240.30 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.05). The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.33.

In other news, insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($102,401.51). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £163,100 ($220,048.57).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.