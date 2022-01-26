Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 285 ($3.85). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.11) to GBX 289 ($3.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.80).
Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 240.30 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.65. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.05). The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.33.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
