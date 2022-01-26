Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.49

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.49 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.49). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.49), with a volume of 124,471 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £47.19 million and a PE ratio of 120.00.

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Jerry Randall bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($40,474.91).

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

