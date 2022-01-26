Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.