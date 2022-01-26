Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price raised by Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MRO. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of MRO opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

