Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,588,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after buying an additional 436,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 707,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 88,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

