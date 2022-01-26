Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy stock opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

