Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT Raised to $94.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFBC. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

PFBC opened at $78.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

