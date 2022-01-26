Financial Review: NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) & Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies 10.27% 12.11% 6.23%

This table compares NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Teledyne Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $3.09 billion 6.13 $401.90 million $10.00 40.52

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NextGen Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teledyne Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.97%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus price target of $511.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given NextGen Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats NextGen Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.