Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Western Digital stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.22. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after purchasing an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after purchasing an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

