ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $588.72 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 450,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 70,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

