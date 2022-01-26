Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

