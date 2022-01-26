Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.20.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.93. Trimble has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Trimble by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

