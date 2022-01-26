Analyzing Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Danske Bank A/S and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 3 4 1 0 1.75 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 24.14% 6.02% 0.26% FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.25% 1.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and FNCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.49 billion 2.56 $703.03 million $0.96 10.03 FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million 3.15 $15.35 million $1.12 7.82

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danske Bank A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Danske Bank A/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities. The Banking DK segment offers daily banking, home financing, investment and retirement planning solutions. The Banking Nordic segment encompasses global asset finance activities, such as lease activities. The Corporate & Institution segment provides wholesale banking services for institutional and corporate customers involving cash management services, trade finance solutions, custody services, foreign exchange and derivatives products, corporate finance, and acquisition finance. The Wealth Management segment encompasses expertise from Danica Pension, Danske Capital, and Private Banking. The Northern Ireland segment serves personal and business customers through a network of branches in Northern Ireland and digital channels.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

