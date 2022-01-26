Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.39.

Netflix stock opened at $366.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $587.59 and a 200-day moving average of $587.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

