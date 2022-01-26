Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $43.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

SLB stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 156,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

