IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post sales of $82.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.39 million to $86.62 million. IMAX reported sales of $55.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $229.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $232.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $334.41 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

IMAX stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.7% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.