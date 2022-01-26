Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 270 ($3.64) target price on the stock.

Separately, reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SPT opened at GBX 236.20 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 263.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.88. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

