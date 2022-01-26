Future (LON:FUTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FUTR. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.34) to GBX 4,170 ($56.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,279.40 ($57.74).

FUTR opened at GBX 3,016 ($40.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,484.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,532.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

