Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Robert W. Baird

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROAD. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.