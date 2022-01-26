UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.45

UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $26.55. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on UPM-Kymmene in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

